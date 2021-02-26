NDOT: Highway 15 south of Schuyler closed due to flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Roads and the National Weather Service are both reporting Highway 15, just south of Schuyler, is currently flooded.

As a result, the highway going over the Platte River is now closed.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning just before 7 a.m. Friday morning, after emergency management reported water over Highway 15 along the river.

“An ice jam likely remains in the area and will continue to cause flooding,” according to the Omaha/Valley operations center.

NWS says rural parts of northern Butler and south central Colfax Counties will see the most impact. They say the flood warning remains in effect until 12 p.m. today for the area impacted.

NDOT reports Highway 15, south of Schuyler, is flooded over and subsequently closed. (NDOT)

