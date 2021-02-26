Advertisement

NDOT: Highway 15 south of Schuyler closed due to flooding

Flood Warnings Along the Platte River.
Flood Warnings Along the Platte River.(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Roads and the National Weather Service are both reporting Highway 15, just south of Schuyler, is currently flooded.

As a result, the highway going over the Platte River is now closed.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning just before 7 a.m. Friday morning, after emergency management reported water over Highway 15 along the river.

“An ice jam likely remains in the area and will continue to cause flooding,” according to the Omaha/Valley operations center.

NWS says rural parts of northern Butler and south central Colfax Counties will see the most impact. They say the flood warning remains in effect until 12 p.m. today for the area impacted.

NDOT reports Highway 15, south of Schuyler, is flooded over and subsequently closed.
NDOT reports Highway 15, south of Schuyler, is flooded over and subsequently closed.(NDOT)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Pic
LSO: No charges for man seen kicking dog on surveillance footage
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.
Nebraska man arrested for murder in Colorado cold case
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges

Latest News

We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
From inventors, to award winners and those who’ve made groundbreaking changes in society, Black...
"Telling the Untold" - Black History Month
One of the main reasons people say they don’t go to therapy is because it’s too expensive. A...
Wire jewelry company helps pay for mental health counseling in Lincoln
Meet Roman! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now