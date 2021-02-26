Advertisement

Nebraska falls to 1-14 in Big Ten play after loss at Illinois

The Huskers lost on the road 86-70 on Thursday night
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team trailed No. 5 Illinois by just six three minutes into the second half, but a series of runs buried the Huskers in an 86-70 loss to the Illini Thursday night.

Kofi Cockburn scored nine straight points after Nebraska cut the lead to six, and Illinois scored six consecutive points four minutes later. The Huskers continued to hang around until a late 12-3 Illini run put the game away.The win came less than two weeks after the Illini needed overtime to escape Lincoln with a five-point victory.

Illinois improved to 17-6 on the season and remained in second place in the Big Ten standings with a 13-4 record in conference play. Nebraska fell to 5-17 overall and 1-14 in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln dies
Missing Nebraska toddler found safely in Iowa
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Boys Subdistrict Finals Highlights
Boys Subdistrict Finals Highlights
Milford's Micah Hartwig reacts to a made 3-point shot during the Eagles win over Lincoln...
H.S. Boys Subdistrict Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 25)
Lincoln Pius X players and coaches pose with the District A-1 Championship plaque.
Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East win districts, earn state berths
Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit competes at the 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships
State Diving Highlights & Results