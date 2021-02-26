Nebraska vaccine plan to prioritize certain ailments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials expect to release a plan in the next two weeks for vaccinating residents with underlying health conditions after they were removed from the high-priority group of senior citizens that are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine right now.

Dr. Gary Anthone said Friday that the plan will likely give priority to people on dialysis, who have lung problems or whose immune systems are compromised, such as cancer patients and recent organ transplant recipients. Ricketts faced criticism after state officials changed their vaccination plan to exclude people with underlying conditions from the current phase of eligibility so they could focus on residents who are at least 65 years old.

