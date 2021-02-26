Advertisement

Norfolk Public Schools placed on probation by NSAA for racial slur incident

The NSAA placed Norfolk Public Schools on probation in connection to a Feb. 12 girls basketball game against Omaha Northwest in which a racial slur was heard.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. - The Nebraska School Activities wrapped up its investigation of an incident in which racial slurs were heard from the Norfolk High School student section during a Feb. 12 girls basketball game against Omaha Northwest.

The NSAA placed Norfolk Public Schools on probation as a result of the organization’s investigation. Besides issuing a formal apology letter to Omaha Public Schools, the district has changed seating arrangements at activities and is developing an equity and diversity plan.

The school’s plan will be for all grade levels, and will aim to evaluate and improve the district’s existing practices and create new practices to help improve the district’s diversity and inclusion. NPS administrators will be presenting the full plan to the NSAA Board of Directors in August.

NPS was placed on probation for the remainder of the school year to give the district sufficient time to start implementing the plan, NSAA Director Jay Bellar said. If another incident were to occur before the year ended, the district could be subject to additional sanctions.

Omaha Northwest High School filed a formal complaint to the NSAA after coaches and players said they heard the racial slur from the Norfolk student section as they were exiting the court.

Bellar said Norfolk was thorough with its own investigation, but it was unable to locate who specifically used the racial slur.

The NPS Board of Education voted unanimously not to appeal the NSAA’s decision during an executive session at Thursday’s noon meeting.

The district said it would work with students and fans to ensure they understand that acts of racism and other unsportsmanlike conduct would not be tolerated.

