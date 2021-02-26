Advertisement

Pursuit ends in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night

Details are limited, but no medical attention was required.
NSP & LPD involved in a pursuit that ended near 70th & Cornhusker just before midnight,...
NSP & LPD involved in a pursuit that ended near 70th & Cornhusker just before midnight, Thursday night.(KOLN/LTU/Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pursuit that started in the Omaha Metro ended in northeast Lincoln just before midnight, Thursday night.

Details are limited, but Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was originally spotted by Omaha Police sometime Thursday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol later picked up the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which made its way down I-80 to the Waverly exit, then down Highway 6 into Lincoln. The pursuit ended just west of 70th and Cornhusker, when the vehicle crashed into a ditch outside a business on the south side of the highway.

LPD says three people were apprehended, but just one person has been arrested and jailed at this time.

Lincoln Police say they assisted the troopers with the Lincoln-portion of the pursuit. An unidentifiable law enforcement helicopter was also overhead in the area of 70th and Cornhusker before eventually leaving the scene.

More details are expected to be released later today. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

