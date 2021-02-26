Advertisement

State Swimming Highlights & Results

Bella Livingston finishes her preliminary race in the 100M Freestyle at the NSAA State Swim Meet.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships are taking place at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Preliminary races are on Friday, while Finals are scheduled for Saturday.

Click here for Live Results:

NSAA State Swimming & Diving Results

Watch highlights of the State Swimming Championships on 1011 NOW at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. Video of the Diving portion of the competition can be viewed here:

State Diving Highlights

