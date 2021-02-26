Thousands receive second dose in Lincoln on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 2,400 Lancaster County residents 80 years old and up received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Thursday’s large-scale clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. There will be another second dose clinic Friday at the Arena for this same age group. As with previous clinics, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will work with Arena staff, various partners and volunteers to provide extra support and assistance to help ensure accessibility for the population being served.

As of Thursday morning, more than 74,300 doses of vaccine have been administered by LLCHD, partners and long-term care facilities. Nearly 2,700 residents were vaccinated at Wednesday’s LLCHD clinic at the Arena for people age 71 and up.

Friday is also an important day regarding in the vaccine nationally. Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine is going to be approved or not by the FDA’s review team.

“So let’s say it is authorized.. then we’ll be getting that vaccine sometime next week and during the month of March they have said that we’ll be getting 20 million doses here in the United States,” Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said.

The Health Department continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1B. As more vaccine is available, others in that phase will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is a helpful resource for the latest vaccine information, including the lists of priority groups in each phase and the groups that are currently eligible to receive vaccine.

The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the secure, online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The form is available in English and Spanish. As doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all Lancaster County residents.

Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. LLCHD has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.

The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed.

Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.