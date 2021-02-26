Times set for final two regular season Nebraska basketball games
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Big Ten Conference announced the start times for Nebraska’s final two regular-season games on Friday afternoon.
Nebraska’s game at No. 9 Iowa next Thursday, March 4, will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. The Huskers’ regular-season finale at Northwestern on Sunday, March 7, will start at 12:30 p.m. and will also be televised on BTN.
Both games will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.
Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations