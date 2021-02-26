U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Nebraska

Advertisement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraksa has confirmed the first known case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in the state.

The individual is a woman in her 20s and is a resident of Douglas County.

“The state has long stated that we suspected these new variants of this virus were circulating in Nebraska and we have been vigilant in our genomic sequencing efforts to quickly identify new variants to slow the spread. Masking, distancing, and getting vaccinated remain our best defenses against these new variants,” Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said.

This particular variant has been found in 45 other states and is more easily transmitted, but both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown effective against it.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is expected to be approved soon has also been proven effective against it, as well.

Case investigation and contact tracing began within 24 hours of the positive laboratory test and is ongoing.

