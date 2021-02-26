Weekend Forecast: Finishing February on a high note!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures have warmed up over the past week and snow has continued to melt, ice jams and some river flooding could be an issue as we head into the weekend and early next week. A Flood Watch has been issued along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers through 12 PM on Monday. Lowlands near the river could experience flooding as well as large slams of ice being lifted onshore. Please make sure to never drive across flood waters - you never know how deep the water could be!

Ice jams and river flooding are possible through this weekend to early next week as snow melt and river ice continue to melt. (KOLN)

More nice weather is expected as we head into the last weekend of February with more mild temperatures expected to start the weekend. Look for highs on Saturday to reach the lower and middle 50s for a good portion of the state, with southern Nebraska potentially reaching into the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon!

Mild temperatures into the 50s and low 60s are expected on Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies. (KOLN)

A weak disturbance moving through the area will bring in some increasing clouds to the area Saturday afternoon with a chance for some scattered light rain showers across eastern Nebraska. Some rumbles of thunder are even possible as well! Parts of northern Nebraska could see some very light snow accumulations Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Winds out of the south and southwest are expected for the morning into the early afternoon, but behind a passing cold front, winds will swing to the west and northwest by Saturday night. Blustery conditions will be possible at times with some wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Variable cloudiness is expected on Saturday with mild and breezy weather. Some scattered showers - with perhaps a rumble of thunder or two are possible in southeastern Nebraska in the late afternoon. (KOLN)

Any moisture should sweep east of the area as we head towards Saturday night with cool high pressure settling into the area as we head into Sunday which should keep skies sunny with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s as we finish off the month.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday behind a cold front. (KOLN)

As we begin March, very mild weather is expected for the first few days of the month with mainly dry conditions. Monday will likely be the coolest day with highs rebounding to the upper 40s in Lincoln before reaching to near 60° for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week. After Saturday, it looks like our next chance for moisture across the area will be late next week when mainly just rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Mild weather is expected for much of the next week. Look for highs to reach around 60° by Tuesday and beyond next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.