Wire jewelry company helps pay for mental health counseling in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many stigmas surrounding taking care of your mental health, especially in Black and Brown communities. One of the main reasons people say they don’t go to therapy is because it’s too expensive. A Lincoln couple is now pitching in to help, and it all starts with pieces of jewelry.

“One thing about wire is the more that you manipulate it, the harder it gets. If you manipulate it too much, it will break,” said Aspen Triplett, owner of Dasanni Speaks Wire Jewelry.

What started out as a way to cope for Aspen and her husband Chad, took off and allowed them to quit their nine to five jobs and make it their new full-time jobs.

“[It went] from 20 orders a week to 20 orders every few days to 50 orders a day,” Aspen said.

However, it’s what got Aspen there that’s making all the difference.

“I did an eight to 20 year sentence. I lost my mom to suicide when I was in prison and got married as soon as I got out of prison, had two kids, went straight into life,” Aspen told 10/11.

After being diagnosed with Bipolar 2 Disorder and doing therapy, she started taking better care of her mental health.

“There’s something about it that made me forget everything,” Aspen said.

She’s talking about her wire jewelry company, Dasanni Speaks, which is named after her mom.

Aspen told 10/11, “[With] every piece that I twist, I’m like, ‘This is going to change somebody’s life.”

That’s because every time someone orders a piece of her jewelry, she donates to Parallels Mental Health Counseling.

“When I called [someone] to let them know that they were getting a portion of what we call the scholarship, that person started crying on the phone and just said how important it was for them to continue being able to go to therapy,” said Parallels mental health practitioner Rachel Denney.

The biggest donation yet was around Giving Tuesday. Dasanni Speaks donated $1,000.

“People aren’t getting help because money is not there or people aren’t getting help because it’s not being talked about,” Aspen told 10/11.

While Dasanni Speaks Jewelry tells Aspen’s story, it could open a new chapter for another.

“Having a soundboard in a safe place for people to come and ask questions and just to say, ‘Why are they feeling this way? Why am I feeling this way? Where can I go to get help?’” said Aspen.

In each order, she slips in a handwritten note, encouraging people to take a look at their mental health despite barriers.

“I wrap wire instead of taking medication, so find what works for you,” said Aspen.

Dasanni Speaks donations are being used to help pay for counseling sessions at Parallels. If you or a loved one needs help with mental health, visit Parallels’ website HERE. If you’d like to purchase Dasanni Speaks Wire Jewelry, click HERE.

