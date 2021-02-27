Former Humane Society CEO speaks on dog abuse investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following public outcry, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is standing by its decision to not file charges after a video of a man kicking a dog circulated widely on social media.

10/11 spoke with the former president and CEO of the Humane Society Bob Downey who worked with animals in that job for 36 years about the video.

The video shows a man in the parking lot of a Lancaster County business.

The man kicks a dog on the passenger side of a pickup truck and then puts it in the bed of the truck.

“Appalled when I saw it,” said Downey. “Appalled at the fact that it would be thought that this is an okay way to treat an animal.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that the dog was “alpha male and sometimes requires physical discipline...and would not obey his commands.”

Downey said the actions in that video would not properly train it to do anything.

“In fact, that’s how you train a dog to make it mean, to make it aggressive, to make it defend itself,” said Downey. “To think that this would be okay under state statutes is just upsetting.”

Downey also said that a physical examination would not be enough to determine the extent of the injuries.

That it would require an x-ray to look to see if there were any lasting effects or if this was a long-standing practice by the owner.

“You’re looking for bruises, you’re looking for contusions, you’re looking for broken blood vessels,” said Downey.

There are two main state statutes about animal cruelty in Nebraska.

The first defines cruelly mistreat as knowingly and intentionally kill, maim, disfigure, torture, beat, mutilate, burn, scald, or otherwise inflict harm upon any animal.

The second prohibits a person from “cruelly mistreating” an animal.

LSO said its investigation found that the man’s actions did not meet the threshold to cite him.

“Whatever happens to this do, it should never again be treated in the manner that it was treated in this video,” said Downey.

