HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 26)

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 26)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Fremont 74, Columbus 64
Norfolk 71, Lincoln High 57
Omaha Bryan 81, Omaha Northwest 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Archbishop Bergan 63, Southern 37
Auburn 43, Sidney 24
BRLD 54, North Central 42
Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21
CWC 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35
Centennial 49, Sutton 46 (OT)
Crofton 62, Freeman 16
Elmwood-Murdock 33, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30
Exeter-Milligan 48, Nebraska Christian 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Lawrence-Nelson 31
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Louisville 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 36, Summerland 30
Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Bishop Neumann 26
Humphrey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16
Lourdes Central Catholic 47, Ravenna 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Diller-Odell 39
South Platte 39, Shelton 31
Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61
Weeping Water 49, Central Valley 23
