HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 26)

Highlights and scores from Friday's high school basketball games across Nebraska.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Fremont 74, Columbus 64

Norfolk 71, Lincoln High 57

Omaha Bryan 81, Omaha Northwest 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Bergan 63, Southern 37

Auburn 43, Sidney 24

BRLD 54, North Central 42

Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21

CWC 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35

Centennial 49, Sutton 46 (OT)

Crofton 62, Freeman 16

Elmwood-Murdock 33, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30

Exeter-Milligan 48, Nebraska Christian 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Lawrence-Nelson 31

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Louisville 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 36, Summerland 30

Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Bishop Neumann 26

Humphrey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16

Lourdes Central Catholic 47, Ravenna 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Diller-Odell 39

South Platte 39, Shelton 31

Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61

Weeping Water 49, Central Valley 23

