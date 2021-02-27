Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 27)

(WITN Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA Playoffs

District Final

Class B

District B-1

Blair 51, Alliance 43

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42

District B-6

Beatrice 39, Aurora 36

District B-8

Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30

Class C-2

District C2-3

Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT

BRLD 67, Centennial 49

Elkhorn 56, Northwest 33

Lincoln East 55, Lincoln Southeast 38

Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44

Loomis 83, Potter-Dix 45

Mullen 67, Hay Springs 29

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41

Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42

