HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat., Feb. 27)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
NSAA Playoffs
District Final
Class B
District B-1
Blair 51, Alliance 43
District B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42
District B-6
Beatrice 39, Aurora 36
District B-8
Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30
Class C-2
District C2-3
Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT
BRLD 67, Centennial 49
Elkhorn 56, Northwest 33
Lincoln East 55, Lincoln Southeast 38
Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44
Loomis 83, Potter-Dix 45
Mullen 67, Hay Springs 29
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41
Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42
