Lincoln Fire and Rescue see fewer cardiac arrest survivors, COVID-19 potentially to blame

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you go into cardiac arrest and stop breathing, whether or not you survive will be determined within ten minutes after the arrest, from a bystander noticing and starting compressions, to paramedics arriving on scene to the patient arriving at the hospital.

“We want to achieve not only the return of circulation, but also have a meaningful outcome as far as quality of life for the patient,” Scott Weibe, EMS Supervisor for Lincoln Fire and Rescue said.

But in 2020, there were fewer successes.

LFR tracks how many people survive cardiac arrests by tracking how many survive of those who are able to be shocked by a defibrillator, because they have a better chance at survival.

That’s how they get their cardiac survival rate, which dropped in 2020.

We’re looking at a 15% decline in the ability for us to resuscitate which is concerning,” Weibe said.

In 2020, 148 people went into cardiac arrest. Of those, 40 were able to be shocked and 14 survived. That’s a survival rate of 35%.

In 2019, 146 people went into cardiac arrest. Of those, 26 were able to be shocked and 12 survived. That’s a cardiac survival rate of 46%.

LFR’s goal is for the cardiac survival rate to be at or above the national average. On average, that rate is about 32%. The six-year average for LFR’s survival rate is 50%.

Weibe said the department has some ideas as to why 2020′s numbers dropped.

“Number one, folks weren’t going to the hospital during the height of the pandemic,” Weibe said. “We know that based on hospital census and LFR call volume. So we think someone may have had a minor issue that lead to a much larger issue like a cardiac arrest.”

Second, the city saw a 30% increase in shockable cardiac arrests. That may be because of COVID-19, as the virus can impact blood clotting which can lead to cardiac arrests.

Third, paramedics had to put on more PPE before going into homes.

“If you can imagine like during the cold snap last week trying to arrive on location and stand outside and put on a plastic gown and goggles,” Weibe said. “We believe arrival time to task may have increased.”

Now that they know what may have contributed, they’re working to address the issues. Specifically, they’re urging people to seek medical treatment early and to go back to getting regular check-ups. They recommend people get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they can as it reduces the chance of COVID-19 related complications. Finally, they’re working on becoming more efficient at putting on PPE and looking at how they can modify practices to be faster.

“I fully anticipate we’ll be back to our baseline as the pandemic gets under control,” Weibe said.

Something the entire community can do to improve survival rates is to do chest compressions if they come upon someone in cardiac arrest. LFR said for every minute that goes by without a patient getting medical help their chances of survival drop 10%. He said bystanders do not need to perform mouth to mouth, just to do compressions. 911 dispatchers can walk you through how to properly do compressions.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.