Advertisement

Nebraska Legislature hears opinions on bill that would prohibit conversion therapy

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that's likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they'll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state's political districts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bill aimed at outlawing conversion therapy in the State of Nebraska was open for public comment in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday. This comes days after Lincoln became the first city in Nebraska to ban it.

Conversion therapy was discussed at length at the capitol. Those in favor and opposed were able to voice their beliefs on the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

More than a dozen people took the stand before the state senators gave their thoughts on Bill 231, which would prohibit medical professionals from conducting conversion therapy on minors.

Reasons for those in opposition said it’s interfering with free speech, religious freedom and parental rights. Those in favor say conversion therapy doesn’t work and that it can cause life-long mental and emotional damage.

“This legislation will not impact parental or religious rights,” said Abbi Swatsworth , Executive Director of OutNebraska. “This legislation will curb licensed professionals from using damaging practices.”

Conversion therapy is not accepted by nearly every major health association, including the American Psychological Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. Twenty states have already banned the practice.

“We could join some other conservative states and saying that this is something we could all agree on that we need to stop,” said Sen. Megan Hunt of District 8 in Omaha who introduced the bill.

Friday was just the opportunity for public comment. What’s next for Bill 231; the Judiciary Committee has to vote it out of committee to the senate floor.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Pic
LSO: No charges for man seen kicking dog on surveillance footage
David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.
Nebraska man arrested for murder in Colorado cold case
Johnny Rodriguez, 33 (right) and Torben Stone, 34, (Left).
UPDATE: Pursuit ends in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed

Latest News

Mild temperatures into the 50s and low 60s are expected on Saturday with mostly to partly sunny...
Weekend Forecast: Finishing February on a high note!
Nebraska lawmakers hear public input on conversion therapy bill
Nebraska lawmakers hear public input on conversion therapy bill
Two Lincoln Fire and Rescue EMT's demonstrate CPR on a mannequin.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue see fewer cardiac arrest survivors, COVID-19 potentially to blame
Surveillance Pic
Former Humane Society CEO speaks on dog abuse investigation