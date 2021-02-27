Nebraska vs Michigan State Game Off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Michigan State scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena will not be played based on the advice from institutional medical staffs.

Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony will go on at approximately 1 p.m. Kate Cain will be honored alongside former Husker Taylor Kissinger, along with student managers Christian Eisenhauer and Trevor Bogle and graduate manager Kristina Bayton. The live stream of the ceremony will be available on Facebook and Twitter.

