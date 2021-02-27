Revelle Wins 1,000th Game at Nebraska in Doubleheader Split

LEESBURG, Fla. (KOLN) -Rhonda Revelle made Husker history Saturday, as she won her 1,000th game as Nebraska’s head coach in game one of Nebraska’s doubleheader split with Michigan State in Leesburg, Fla.

NU used a five-run second inning to win the opener 7-1, handing Revelle her 1,000th win at Nebraska, a milestone never before reached by any coach in the history of Husker Athletics. Revelle is the ninth active Division I softball to record 1,000 wins at his or her current school.

Michigan State (1-3) then bounced back and won game two 6-3 in eight innings to claim its first victory of the season. With a doubleheader split for the second straight day, Nebraska is 2-2 through the first two days of the season.

Nebraska took advantage of four Michigan State errors to take control of game one with a five-run second inning. An RBI single from Sydney Gray scored the game’s first run and an RBI ground out from Rylie Unzicker made it 2-0. Billie Andrews then delivered a two-run single before Tristen Edwards capped the inning with an RBI single to give the Huskers a 5-0 lead.

The Huskers tacked on two more runs in the fourth on an RBI double from Unzicker and another RBI single from Edwards, who finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. The 7-0 lead was more than enough for Oliva Ferrell and Kaylin Kinney, who combined on the victory. Ferrell threw 4.0 scoreless frames while Kinney allowed one run in her 3.0 innings, picking up her second save of the season.

In game two, it was Michigan State jumping out to an early lead with a three-run third inning. Nebraska rallied to pull even with single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. But a trio of timely, well-placed singles led to the three-run eighth inning that lifted the Spartans to the win.

Timely hitting was the story of game two, as Nebraska stranded 11 base runners. The Huskers were just 3-for-16 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Edwards paced the Husker offense with a 1-for-3 effort that included two walks and a game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning. Edwards went 4-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs in the doubleheader.

Ferrell took the loss in relief in game two after starting and winning game one. She pitched the final 3.0 innings of the loss and allowed three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts. Courtney Wallace started game two and allowed three runs (two earned) in 5.0 innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Huskers complete the opening weekend with a Sunday doubleheader against Ohio State beginning at 2:30 p.m. (Central).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.