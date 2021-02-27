Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and cooler temperatures to finish February

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a low pressure system skirts through the state Saturday and into early on Sunday, rain and snow showers will be possible across eastern and northern parts of the state through Saturday night and into very early on Sunday. Across northern Nebraska, Winter Weather Advisories are in place through early Sunday morning. It’s these areas along the Nebraska-South Dakota border that could see a couple inches of snow Saturday night.

Rain showers are expected to potentially develop across eastern parts of the state as we go through Saturday evening before changing over to some light snow across northeastern Nebraska. Any moisture should remain as rain for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska through Saturday night. Past midnight, we should see mainly dry weather with clouds and cooler air wrapping around into the area for the day on Sunday.

On Sunday, look for clouds through the morning hours with clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on the backside of the low pressure system with highs falling into the lower and middle 40s on Sunday with skies eventually becoming mainly clear by Sunday evening. Winds from the northwest will be blustery at times, at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible. This will likely send wind chills by Sunday afternoon into the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of the state.

Monday marks the beginning of March and meteorological spring and it looks as if the weather as we start March will stay incredibly nice with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s with mainly dry weather. Monday will be the coolest days as highs slowly rebound into the low 40s and low 50s.

Past Monday, afternoon temperatures will generally sit in the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the week.

