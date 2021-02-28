Columbus man runs 52 towns in 52 weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some people set goals of running 5K’s, half-marathons or even full marathons in their lifetimes. One Nebraska man set a running goal last year that took him to more than 50 towns across the state.

With a bright Husker red jacket and no headphones, Ray Schlegel hits the trails. He started running at Cambridge High School, then ran at Doane. At 64 years old, he set out on a mission.

“I’m going to run 52 towns in 52 weeks, so that’s what I decided to do,” said Schlegel.

The running man lives in Columbus. He’s already hit Clarks, Osceola, Grand Island, Silver Creek and Lincoln just to name a few.

“It was actually very rewarding,” said Schlegel. “The cooler towns were the really really small towns just some of the things you see in smaller towns than opposed to larger towns.”

Schlegel went through three running shoes last year. He said it was a rewarding experience, but battling the weather was difficult.

“There were a few in there where it was pretty darn cold,” said Schlegel.

He kept track of each run, and for a run to count he had to hit three miles at least. Last year he clocked out at almost 1,000 miles.

“I am up to almost 63,000 miles of running in my lifetime,” said Schlegel. “It was a lot of fun, but I’m glad I pulled it off.”

Schlegel said his favorite run was in Loma. His next goal of running in Monowi, which is 140 miles from Columbus and has a population of one.

