Free community fridges popping up around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -You may have seen the community pantries that are stationed around the Capitol City, now community fridges can be added to that list. The first “Free Fridge” was installed Saturday Afternoon on South 42nd Street.

The concept is simple, leave what you can and take what you need. Organizers with Leadership Lincoln said the goal is to place the fridges in areas with high numbers of free and reduced school lunches.

“Even though Lincoln is rich in resources when it comes to feeding the community,” said Cris Petersen, Leadership Lincoln. “It’s not always accessible to folks that work the nine to five, and so we wanted it to be available to everyone in our community.”

There is also going to be a wood shelter installed over it to protect it form any elements. The goal is to have five installed in the next three months. Donations for food, installation and gas to deliver the food can be made at this GoFundMe page.

