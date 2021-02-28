Huskers hold off Minnesota on Senior Night

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Nebraska’s veterans made the plays down the stretch, as Nebraska snapped a five-game losing streak with an 78-74 victory over Minnesota Saturday night.

Kobe Webster, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Derrick Walker combined for the Huskers final nine points after Minnesota whittled a 13-point deficit to 69-66 with 2:39 left. Thorbjarnarson found Walker for a pair of baskets, the second made it a 73-68 lead with 1:38 left. Walker finished with career highs with 12 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

