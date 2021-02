LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a car crash near N. 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway on Sunday at around 9:52 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story, more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Lincoln Police responded to a car crash near N. 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway on Sunday. (Raul Hernandez Jr)

