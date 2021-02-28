Monday Forecast: March comes in like a lamb!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marks the beginning of March and meteorological spring! After a pretty brutal last 8 weeks of winter, we should start to see warmer weather over the coming weeks and months as we head into the spring season. Astronomical spring is still just a few weeks away, beginning on March 20th. We mark the seasons a bit differently in the meteorological world, defining them more by our temperature climatology versus the equinoxes and solstices that mark the astronomical seasons. Average high temperatures will be trending upward as we head over the coming weeks - in Lincoln, our average high on March 1st is 45°, by the end of meteorological spring in May 31st, our average high is up to 79°!

Thankfully, Mother Nature is set to play along as we head into March as we’ll see very pleasant conditions over the coming week. Look for mainly sunny skies on Monday with just a passing cloud or two. A weak cold front backing into parts of central and eastern Nebraska will hold temperatures down just a touch with a reinforcing shot of cool air and light north and northwesterly winds up to 10 MPH.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon should sit in the lower 40s to lower 50s across the state. The coolest readings should sit across northeastern Nebraska which will sit on the periphery of a cool high pressure system.

Monday will be by far the coolest day of the next week. Temperatures by Tuesday should jump to the upper 50s and low 60s across the state with breezy south and southwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH. The remainder of the week looks very similar with highs generally sitting around 60°. Mainly dry weather is expected over the next week with little to no chance for moisture.

