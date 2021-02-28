Advertisement

Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region

(Phil Anderson)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gas prices in Nebraska are going up daily and the state has one of the highest averages in the Midwest.

The average for gas in Nebraska right now is $2.693. The national average is a tenth of a cent higher at $2.712. In Lancaster County, it’s even higher than $2.749. AAA has a map that breaks down gas prices by country, state and county. Experts said the increase is due to many reasons, but mainly the price of crude oil is high and the severe cold weather shut down refineries across the country.

“The good news is that some of those refineries are getting back online, deliveries are going back to the station,” said Nick Faustman, AAA Nebraska. “Still the price of crude has been a constant increase this whole calendar year so far.”

Experts add that the average by state also depends on state gas taxes. Tips on saving gas include gas shopping, comparing what certain station are charging.

