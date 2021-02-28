Advertisement

One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash

The cause of the crash and the severity of the person’s injuries aren’t currently known
Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street, Sunday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is in the hospital this morning after a crash in southern Lancaster County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning along 54th Street, in between Bennet Road and Quarry Ledge Road.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene observed a vehicle in a small creek along the west side of 54th. Firefighters were working to get the person out and into an ambulance. That person was later loaded up into a medical helicopter and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and further details are not known at this time, including the severity of the person’s injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Hickman Fire & Rescue and StarCare all responded to the scene.

