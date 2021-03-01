Advertisement

Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman and his family(Team Jack Foundation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Andy Hoffman, who is well known for helping raise millions for childhood brain cancer research, passed away from cancer Monday morning.

Andy, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in late July 2020 and had been undergoing treatment.

Andy’s wife, Brianna, made a blog post on February 20, letting people know Andy’s health had been declining and there wasn’t much more doctors could do. At the beginning of February, she said what started out as a cough turned out to be coronavirus, delaying his chemotherapy treatment and other appointments. Brianna said he had no coronavirus symptoms after about day 5, but during that time his neurological symptoms worsened.

Since 2013, Andy has dedicated his life to helping find a cure for childhood brain cancer research. Andy’s son, Jack, was his inspiration behind the foundation. After being diagnosed with brain cancer at age five, Jack won the hearts of many with his touchdown run in the 2013 Nebraska spring game. ESPN aired a feature about the Hoffmans in December called “Twice the Fight”, focussed on the family’s effort to raise money for childhood cancer research. To date, the Team Jack Foundation has raised more than $8 million. You can donate to the Team Jack Foundation by clicking here.

