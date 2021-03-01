Advertisement

Attorney General announces “Top 10 Consumer Complaints”

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In recognition of Consumer Protection Week, the Attorney General’s Office is launching a campaign to bring awareness to different consumer protection issues to help consumers better understand how to proactively protect themselves and make better-informed decisions.

This year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is focusing on “Top 10 Consumer Complaints” seen in Nebraska during 2020. Each day this week, the Attorney General’s Office will be updating its social media pages with information on each of the Top 10 Consumer Complaints with tips for how Nebraskans can avoid falling victim to these frequently reported frauds and scams and ensure that their personal information stays protected.

The “Top 10 Consumer Complaints” of 2020 are listed below in order of frequency:

  1. Imposter Scams
  2. Identity Theft
  3. Home Repair, Improvement & Products
  4. Health Care
  5. Auto Related Complaints
  6. Internet Services
  7. Online Shopping & Catalog Sales
  8. Bank & Lenders
  9. Debt Collection
  10. Telephone & Mobile Services

For more information on these and other consumer protection issues, please visit www.ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov, or stop by the Attorney General’s Office in the State Capitol, Room 2115, for a free packet of consumer protection information.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Jake Gonzalez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder,...
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region
You may have seen the community pantries that are stationed around the Capitol City, now...
First community fridge installed in Lincoln

Latest News

NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets
The warmest weather of the year so far is expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to...
Tuesday Forecast: “March”-ing Mildly into Spring...
BTN+ to Carry First Two Weeks of Husker Baseball
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD to begin vaccinating local teachers; Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster