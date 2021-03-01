BTN+ to Carry First Two Weeks of Husker Baseball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference has announced that BTN+ will carry every neutral site game during the first two weeks of the conference’s baseball season. The Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to play eight games over the first two weeks of the season.

Fans can purchase a subscription to Big Ten Network+ for $9.95 per month or $79.95 per year for Nebraska-only content, or a league-wide subscription for $14.95 monthly and $119.95 annually. A baseball annual pass, which allows access to all Big Ten Network+ baseball content, is available for $39.99 per year. More information on subscription packages can be found on btnplus.com.

Nebraska opens play this week in at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, Texas, with four games against the Purdue Boilermakers. The series kicks off on Friday at 3 p.m. The teams will meet for a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, while the series finale is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Week two, the Huskers will head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., for a pair of games against both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskers and Buckeyes meet at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 12, while the Huskers and Hawkeyes will match up for the first time in 2021 on Saturday, March 13, at 9 a.m. Nebraska then plays two games on Sunday, battling the Buckeyes at 10 a.m. and the Hawkeyes at 2 p.m..

More information regarding TV and streaming information will be released at a later date. Every game of the 2021 baseball season can be heard on the Huskers Sports Network, including for free on Huskers.com and the Husker Mobile App.

