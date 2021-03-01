Charges filed against Hastings man for Saturday incidents

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man faces four felony charges in connection with offenses which court documents indicate were committed Saturday.

Seth Burge, 28, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charges specifically refer to offenses committed Saturday, Feb. 27.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Sunday, indicating that once he was in custody his bond would be $250,000, and that once arrested his court date would be on the Thursday following the arrest. There was no indication late Monday morning from court records whether Burge had been arrested.

A Hastings police department press release issued Saturday afternoon indicated that an officer had been involved in a shooting at about 1 p.m. that day. Since then the police department has referred all questions to the Nebraska State Patrol. Neither the police department nor the patrol has given further information since then, including the name or condition of the person involved or the name of the officer involved. Court records Monday morning did name a police officer in connection with Burge’s charges, but Local4 will not report that name at this time.

An Adams County judge Monday sealed a court record which would have revealed more information about the circumstances related to the charges against Burge.

The combined max penalties for convictions on the charges Burge faces total 105 years in prison.

