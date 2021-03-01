Advertisement

Huskers Finish Third at Big Red Invite

(KOLNKGIN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Behind a pair of all-tournament selections, the fourth-ranked Nebraska bowling team placed third at the Big Red Invitational with a final record of 8-4. Redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete led the Huskers in the individual standings, finishing third with an average of 233.50, while sophomore Crystal Elliott placed fourth with an average of 231.00. Both made the All-Tournament Team. The Huskers had four of the top-20 finishers, including Cassidy Ray, who finished seventh (226.75) and Michelle Guarro placed 18th (211.25).

