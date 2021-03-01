Advertisement

Huskers ready to host Rutgers

Nebraska will have its home-finale Monday night
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen #0 MBB vs Penn State
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen #0 MBB vs Penn State (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn )
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team makes its final home appearance on Monday night, as the Huskers host Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff between the Huskers and Scarlet Knights is set for shortly after 6 p.m. Monday’s game will be televised on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app. Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

The Huskers (6-17, 2-14) are coming off a 78-74 win over Minnesota on Saturday night. The Huskers shot 55 percent from the floor and put five players in double figures, led by Dalano Banton’s 14 points. Nebraska built a 13-point second-half lead and withstood a frantic comeback from Minnesota, as Marcus Carr finished with 41 points. Minnesota cut the lead to one, but seniors Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson sealed the win by going 4-of-4 from the foul line in the last 14 seconds. Thorbjarnarson and Webster had 10 points apiece, while Derrick Walker had 12 points and nine rebounds, setting career bests in both categories.

NU held Minnesota to 34.3 percent shooting, including 8-of-30 from 3-point range.Monday’s game caps a string of four games in seven days for the Big Red, and Nebraska enters the Rutgers game playing some of its best offense of the season. Over the last three games, NU is averaging 77 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range. NU has scored 70 or more points in each of the last three games, the first time that has happed in 2020-21.

Rutgers (13-9, 9-9 Big Ten) comes off a 74-63 win over Indiana last Wednesday. Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points apiece, while Baker also chipped in 10 assists for a double-double. Baker was one of two Rutgers players with double-doubles against the Hoosiers, as Myles Johnson chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rutgers trailed by as many as 15 in the first half before taking control. The Scarlet Knights held Indiana to 36 percent shooting, including just 30.3 percent in the second half.

