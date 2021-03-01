Huskers Split Doubleheader with Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - For the third straight day, the Nebraska softball team split a doubleheader against a Big Ten Conference opponent. On Sunday it was Ohio State, who won game one 4-2 before Nebraska held on for a 2-1 victory in game three.

Nebraska finished the opening weekend of the 2021 season with a 3-3 record. The Huskers sit in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings after week one.

In the Huskers’ victory in game two, Courtney Wallace (2-0) earned the complete-game win, firing a seven-hitter. The Huskers led 1-0 entering the final inning before tacking on a crucial insurance run on a Cam Ybarra RBI double. In the bottom of the seventh, Wallace retired two of the first three batters and was one out away from her first career shutout.

But Ohio State fought to the last out, recording three consecutive two-out hits, including an RBI single. Trailing 2-1, the Buckeyes had a chance to tie or win with the bases loaded, but Wallace secured the victory with a game-ending ground out to Brooke Andrews at third base.

In the 4-2 loss in game one, Nebraska was held to just three hits, including a seventh-inning inside-the-park home run from Tristen Edwards. The Husker offense was stymied by Ohio State ace Payton Buresch (2-0), who retired the first 13 Huskers and only one earned run. Olivia Ferrell (1-3) took the loss for Nebraska, allowing four runs on just four hits in 5.0 innings.

In six games over the opening weekend, the Husker pitching staff posted an outstanding 2.33 ERA, led by Wallace, who went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in a team-high 18.2 innings. Offensively, Edwards led Nebraska with a .444 average (8-for-18), three runs, three homers and six RBIs.

Nebraska is off next weekend before returning to Florida in two weeks for a pair of three-game series against No. 17 Michigan and Purdue.

