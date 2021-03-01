Advertisement

Lane closures start today on Highway 2

The closures are related to the South Beltway construction
New lane closures on Highway 2 will start today from 98th to 134th Streets.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting today, expect Highway 2 in southeastern Lancaster County to be narrower.

NDOT says the outside lanes between 98th and 134th Streets will be closed. The move is part of the continuing South Beltway construction.

NDOT says the closure is anticipated to be in place through the entire month. Access to properties will be maintained during this closure.

The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at: www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.

