Lincoln man arrested after stealing City Mission vehicle, assaulting employee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thirty-three-year-old Justin Bolinger was arrested outside the People’s City Mission after a string of incidents Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln Police said the first call came in at 4:40 p.m. According to police, the clerk at the U-Stop at 1st and West O Streets called police after Bolinger entered to buy a drink and started yelling. The clerk asked him to leave and he threw his drink at her and scratched her before leaving on a bike.

Then, at 4:50 p.m., police get a call about a fight happening at the People’s City Mission. When officers arrived, Bolinger was on top of and assaulting a City Mission employee. He initially tried to run away, but was taken into custody.

Officers learned that after Bolinger left the gas station, he walked to the Mission and got inside a truck owned by the shelter and drove it through a fence on the Mission’s property. He then got out of the truck and got on top of a car in the parking lot.

It was at this time that an employee came outside and told Bollinger he needed to leave the area. Video surveillance from the Mission shows Bolinger ran toward the employee, knocking him into a railing and then onto the ground where Bollinger punched the employee in the face. The struggle continued until officers arrived.

Bolinger was arrested for felony criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of third degree assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief, two counts of trespassing and resisting arrest.

