Lincoln woman, 5-year-old son, rear-ended by man in road rage incident

Skyler Dounce
Skyler Dounce(Lincoln Police)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman and her young son are uninjured after being involved in a hit and run accident.

Lincoln Police said the 40-year-old victim was driving in the area of 26th and C Streets when she noticed a beige Buick LeSabre come up behind her at a high rate of speed. She said she had to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit. Further down the road, the victim said she had to pull beside the Buick at a traffic light.

The victim said the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Skyler Dounce, yelled at her and then pulled in front of her vehicle, put his car in reverse and intentionally rammed her vehicle. She told police she feared for her and her son’s life.

The victim was able to get the license plate number and police tracked Dounce down at an apartment building in the 1000 block of S 17th Street where he was arguing with several people in front of the building.

Officers believed he was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test which Dounce failed. He had a .198 BAC and was arrested for DUI and second degree assault.

