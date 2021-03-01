LLCHD to begin vaccinating local teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be holding multiple vaccine clinics this week, including one to start vaccinating some local teachers.

According to Health Director Pat Lopez, on Saturday, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Center for People in Need to vaccinate some K-12 educators 61 years of age and older, as well as some educators who work with students who are unable to wear masks.

Lopez said additional clinics will also be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at Speedway Village, and will focus on those 70 years of age and older. The clinics are appointment only and those who qualify will be contacted by the health department.

Lopez also said Lancaster County is receiving their highest number of vaccine doses this week and are expecting 8,190 doses to be delivered.

