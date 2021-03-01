LPD: Man steals pickup, smashes through car dealerships, robs gas stations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man is facing a number of charges following a weekend crime spree.

According to LPD, Urich Clark stole a Ford pickup truck early on Saturday. Later that morning, LPD said officers were called to two car dealerships near 27th and I-80 after they said that a pickup smashed its way through the lots, damaging several vehicles.

LPD said later Saturday afternoon, police responded to a robber at the Super C at 10th and High Streets. Officers said Clark was trying to fill up the truck but couldn’t because the clerk wanted him to pre-pay. According to police, Clark went inside the gas station, pushed the clerk and took money from the register.

Investigators believe Clark did the same thing at the Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington Streets a short time later.

LPD said officers in the area eventually found the pickup abandoned. Soon after, they found Clark near 13th and Peach Streets. He was arrested and is facing a number of charges. No injuries were reported.

