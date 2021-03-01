Advertisement

LPD: Man steals pickup, smashes through car dealerships, robs gas stations

Urich Clark
Urich Clark(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man is facing a number of charges following a weekend crime spree.

According to LPD, Urich Clark stole a Ford pickup truck early on Saturday. Later that morning, LPD said officers were called to two car dealerships near 27th and I-80 after they said that a pickup smashed its way through the lots, damaging several vehicles.

LPD said later Saturday afternoon, police responded to a robber at the Super C at 10th and High Streets. Officers said Clark was trying to fill up the truck but couldn’t because the clerk wanted him to pre-pay. According to police, Clark went inside the gas station, pushed the clerk and took money from the register.

Investigators believe Clark did the same thing at the Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington Streets a short time later.

LPD said officers in the area eventually found the pickup abandoned. Soon after, they found Clark near 13th and Peach Streets. He was arrested and is facing a number of charges. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
You may have seen the community pantries that are stationed around the Capitol City, now...
First community fridge installed in Lincoln

Latest News

After the joint session of Congress reconvened Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Ben Sasse...
Sen. Ben Sasse rebuked by Nebraska’s Republican committee
New lane closures on Highway 2 will start today from 98th to 134th Streets.
Lane closures start today on Highway 2
Major ice jam along Platte River begins breaking free
Columbus man sets goal of running 52 towns in 52 weeks
Columbus man sets goal of running 52 towns in 52 weeks