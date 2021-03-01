Advertisement

Nebraska trees suffer due to weather, disease and insects

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The state’s natural resources districts have an urgent message to Nebraskans as the state’s tree canopy number are declining due to extreme weather.

Over the last decade 18% of canopy trees in Nebraska have been taken out due to extreme weather, diseases and invasive insects according to the Nebraska Forest Service. They said the time to act is now to help restore the tree population.

There are 23 natural resources districts in the state. They said there are many benefits to trees, including how they help lower heating costs and wildlife use them for protection. Freezing cold temperatures are hard on trees, especially when they aren’t dormant yet. Impacts on the trees succumbing to diseases and insects, which is concerning to district foresters and they hope the public is concerned to.

“The whole state of Nebraska needs to be concerned about losing trees,” said Kyle Yrkoski, District Forester at Upper Big Blue. “Losing the canopy, trees are vital to the great plains. Without trees we’d basically be back in the dust bowl days.”

The livestock industry and agriculture industry can also suffer from a lack of trees according to the Natural Resources District.

