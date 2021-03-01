Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Jake Gonzalez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder,...
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region
You may have seen the community pantries that are stationed around the Capitol City, now...
First community fridge installed in Lincoln

Latest News

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill
NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs