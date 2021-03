LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament starts on Tuesday.

The First game, Lincoln Pius X vs Millard North, will begin at 1:30 p.m. All finals games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 6.

The NSAA released the brackets for the Girls Basketball State Tournament on Saturday. (NSAA)

For a link to the brackets, click here.

