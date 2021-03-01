One dead, 2 people hurt in shooting outside of Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting outside of a bar Sunday morning. It happened just outside of Moe and Curly’s Pub.

Officers in the area of 12th and Capitol Ave heard gunshots at 1:40 a.m. They responded to a shooting report at 10th and Capitol Ave and found people injured.

Police say it’s believed a person fired shots during a fight near 10th and Capitol. A 24-year-old and a 31-year old were both hit and the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Suaquel Hogan, 21, was hit by a car on Capitol Ave and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person also had minor injuries that were unrelated to the shooting.

Everyone injured was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Patrons are still processing what they experienced last night, crediting a bartender for alerting others.

Two friends tell 6 News they were inside at the front of the building and heard the gunshots, but say there was a lot of commotion inside.

Chelsee Mortensen and Patricia Carlson were together celebrating a family birthday at Moe and Curley’s.. They say last call kept them inside for another round, avoiding the altercation happening outside.

Carlson saw an injured bartender, who stepped outside, return to the bar to alert patrons.

“Even after he was shot--as he was coming in--he was telling everybody, ‘turn off the music, get down, call the police, I’ve been shot,’ as he was hopping up to the kitchen,” Carlson said. Who thinks to do that?”

Patricia says she’s a regular and knows much the staff. She tried to reach out to that bartender to check in today, but hasn’t heard back.

6 News also reached out to the bar for comment, but hasn’t heard back.

Correction: Denzel Hogan has been corrected to Suaquel Hogan and Capital Ave has been corrected to Capitol Ave. 6 News regrets the error.

6 News will continue to give updates.

