Advertisement

One dead, 2 people hurt in shooting outside of Omaha bar

Witnesses say a bartender alerted the bar.
By Cecelia Jenkins, Taleisha Newbill and Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting outside of a bar Sunday morning. It happened just outside of Moe and Curly’s Pub.

Officers in the area of 12th and Capitol Ave heard gunshots at 1:40 a.m. They responded to a shooting report at 10th and Capitol Ave and found people injured.

Police say it’s believed a person fired shots during a fight near 10th and Capitol. A 24-year-old and a 31-year old were both hit and the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Suaquel Hogan, 21, was hit by a car on Capitol Ave and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person also had minor injuries that were unrelated to the shooting.

Everyone injured was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Patrons are still processing what they experienced last night, crediting a bartender for alerting others.

Two friends tell 6 News they were inside at the front of the building and heard the gunshots, but say there was a lot of commotion inside.

Chelsee Mortensen and Patricia Carlson were together celebrating a family birthday at Moe and Curley’s.. They say last call kept them inside for another round, avoiding the altercation happening outside.

Carlson saw an injured bartender, who stepped outside, return to the bar to alert patrons.

“Even after he was shot--as he was coming in--he was telling everybody, ‘turn off the music, get down, call the police, I’ve been shot,’ as he was hopping up to the kitchen,” Carlson said. Who thinks to do that?”

Patricia says she’s a regular and knows much the staff. She tried to reach out to that bartender to check in today, but hasn’t heard back.

6 News also reached out to the bar for comment, but hasn’t heard back.

Correction: Denzel Hogan has been corrected to Suaquel Hogan and Capital Ave has been corrected to Capitol Ave. 6 News regrets the error.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
You may have seen the community pantries that are stationed around the Capitol City, now...
First community fridge installed in Lincoln

Latest News

Urich Clark
LPD: Man steals pickup, smashes through car dealerships, robs gas stations
After the joint session of Congress reconvened Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Ben Sasse...
Sen. Ben Sasse rebuked by Nebraska’s Republican committee
New lane closures on Highway 2 will start today from 98th to 134th Streets.
Lane closures start today on Highway 2
Major ice jam along Platte River begins breaking free
Columbus man sets goal of running 52 towns in 52 weeks
Columbus man sets goal of running 52 towns in 52 weeks