Pursuit, Manhunt Leads to Arrest in Dawson County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Lexington man following a pursuit and search this morning in Dawson County.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. Monday, a trooper observed a westbound Chrysler 300 speeding on Highway 30 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle turned northbound on Road 428. The vehicle traveled northbound for several miles, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The vehicle turned eastbound on Buffalo Road and eventually began driving through a field. The trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop, but the driver then fled on foot.

Troopers and deputies searched the area for several hours until receiving a report from a local resident that the suspect was in a field several miles north of the original scene. The resident was able to direct troopers to the area and at approximately 8:10 a.m., a trooper located the suspect in a field just west of Highway 21. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Jose Marquez, 28, of Lexington, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

