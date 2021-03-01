“The right vaccine is the one that’s available to you,” Experts give updates on new vaccine, variants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC reports one cakes of the UK Strain B117 of COVID-19 has been found in Lancaster County, and CHI Health staff said they’d identified seven cases of a California variant. They said they’d expect those variants to spread throughout the community by the end of March, but there are steps the community can take.

“It’s going to be important to keep wearing your mask and getting the vaccine when its your turn,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease specialist with CHI Health Creighton said.

Vivekanandan said while only a handful of cases of the variants have been found, there are likely more out there.

‘Not everyone who is infected has their virus sequenced,” Vivekanandan said. “But we are increasing how many are being sequenced.”

The variants have the same symptoms as the original COVID-19 virus. They can also be detected in COVID-19 testing and prevented by all three COVID-19 vaccines.

In fact, Vivekanandan said the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine has the best data showing its effective at preventing serious illness with the variant.

That’s not the only benefit to Johnson and Johnson.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is over 85% effective in preventing serious infection and it’s only one vaccine and it can be stored at a different temperature,” Vivekanandan said.

Both the doctor and Governor Pete Ricketts said that could make it easier to distribute to higher risk groups.

“It’s going to be about how we can best utilize it to avoid death,” Gov. Ricketts said. “Dr. Athone said that the Johnson and Johnson may be even more effect in folks 65 and older.”

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been shown to have mild side effects like headache, fatigue, muscle pain and fever. Just like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, it does not contain a live virus.

Everyone 10/11 NOW spoke to said Nebraskans should be picky.

“The right vaccine for you is the one that’s available when your name comes up,” Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease specialist with CHI Health said.

They’re hoping that the increase in vaccinations will combat the rise in cases with the new variants.

“This is really good news to have a third vaccine,” Vivekanandan said. “It’s going to be important to vaccinate as many people in the community as possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.