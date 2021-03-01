Tuesday Forecast: “March”-ing Mildly into Spring...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of March and meteorological spring got off on the right foot as Mother Nature finally decided to play along. It looks like she’ll continue to play along as we head through the first week to 10 days of the month with our warmest stretch of weather expected for quite some time.

Into the day on Tuesday, breezy southwest winds are expected to develop as high pressure drifts off to our east. The strong southerly and southwesterly winds, though a pain at times, will help boost temperatures into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state on Tuesday - by far and away the warmest weather we’ll have seen so far in 2021.

Skies are expected to remain sunny to mostly sunny through the day on Tuesday with no moisture expected anywhere across the state, or anywhere across the region for that matter.

There really isn’t much to talk about in the forecast over the next week as the weather pattern will continue to yield warm and mainly dry weather. Temperatures through the next 7 days will remain well above average for Lincoln and the rest of the state with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll keep our eyes on Friday for a small chance for moisture, though it looks like the better chances will skirt the area just to the south. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday and perhaps again as we heard towards this weekend.

