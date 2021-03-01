University of Nebraska - Lincoln to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is planning to hold its May 2021 undergraduate commencement ceremonies in person at Memorial Stadium, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Monday.

The May 8 event will be the first time since December 2019 — before the start of the coronavirus pandemic — that the university has held a full-fledged commencement ceremony in person. Commencement celebrations were conducted virtually in May, August and December 2020.

“I am very excited that our UNL graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and have their families there with them to celebrate this incredible milestone in their lives,” Green said. “Commencement at UNL is a very special tradition, made even more special this year by being able to celebrate in such an iconic Husker setting.”

Tickets, which will be free of charge, will be required for admission. More details will be provided at a later date about the ticketing process and other aspects of the ceremonies.

So that graduates and their guests can maintain proper distancing, undergraduates will be divided into two groups for separate ceremonies at Memorial Stadium.

Students from the following colleges will participate in the ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8:

> College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

> College of Architecture

> College of Business

> College of Journalism and Mass Communications

> Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts

> UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service

Students from the following colleges will participate in the ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8:

> College of Arts and Sciences

> College of Education and Human Sciences

> College of Engineering

The College of Law commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Doctoral and master’s degrees will be conferred by the Office of Graduate Studies at 4 p.m. May 7, also at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed and available to watch at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Organizers are partnering with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to ensure proper distancing between attendees and to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. Graduates and their guests at all ceremonies will be required to wear face coverings.

If inclement weather arises, Sunday, May 9, has been set aside as an alternate date for the undergraduate commencement ceremonies. More details will be forthcoming. Check https://commencement.unl.edu for updates.

Because of the need to maintain social distancing during the continuing pandemic, these events will be limited to May 2021 graduates and their guests. Future ceremonies will be offered to 2020 graduates who wish to return to campus for an in-person celebration of their degrees.

