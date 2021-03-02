Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln
Skyler Dounce
Lincoln woman, 5-year-old son, rear-ended by man in road rage incident
Teddy Allen scored 41 points in the loss to Penn State
Teddy Allen leaves Husker basketball program
Surveillance Pic
Man seen kicking dog on camera cited for animal cruelty

Latest News

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV
The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday
This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.
New Reese’s peanut butter cup is all peanut butter, no chocolate