Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD identifies homicide victim found dead in north Lincoln
Skyler Dounce
Lincoln woman, 5-year-old son, rear-ended by man in road rage incident
Narcan nasal spray
Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop
Teddy Allen scored 41 points in the loss to Penn State
Teddy Allen leaves Husker basketball program

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A "mass casualty" crash involving an SUV carrying 25 and a big rig is under investigation in...
A "mass casualty" crash is under investigation in California
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’