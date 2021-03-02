Crumbling roads lead to headaches for Nebraskans

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) -Nearly 400 feet of asphalt outside of Waverly has disintegrated following extreme swings in temperatures.

Waverly Road near north 112th Street is now a gravel road with asphalt chunks the size of a person’s fist. Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said that while asphalt is a flexible pavement, it’s not meant to withstand an 80 degree difference in such a short time period.

“Asphalt is really made based on demand,” said Dingman. “It hasn’t been warm enough for people to need large quantities of asphalt. However, I will tell you right now, Lancaster county needs a large quantity of asphalt.”

Now the County Engineer’s Office said they cannot fully repair the road.

“There is no asphalt available right now because plants have not opened back up yet for the spring,” said Dingman. “We have contacted asphalt suppliers who told us it will probably be three to four weeks before we can replace this stretch of asphalt.”

Dingman estimates the job will cost about $75,000 to $100,000, which she said they haven’t budgeted for. They will have to pull from their asphalt funding. Right now, gravel is the quick fix.

“It’s going to be a fairly dramatic three to four weeks especially as we continue to get spring moisture through the next couple weeks,” said Dingman. “What we have done, we have reduced the speed limit on this road down to 35 mph.”

Dingman is asking people who live out in the area to slow down and be cautious.

