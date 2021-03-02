Advertisement

Delta flights to resume at Lincoln Airport this spring

(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is welcoming back Delta flights this coming spring.

Airport officials tweeted on Tuesday that they are now booking Delta flights to Minneapolis. Starting in May 2021 there will be two flights a day.

In May 2020, it was announced that Delta flights would no longer be arriving or departing from the Lincoln Airport, at least until the end of September 2020. But that suspension continued into 2021.

United has been the only option for people flying out of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Airport has been hit hard by the pandemic. Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring told 10/11 NOW in mid-April 2020 the facility was seeing 3-8 passengers a day. Last Spring, the airport received a $5.6 million grant to help get them through the slowdown.

